Sputnik V vaccine batch delivered to the Philippines
A batch of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was delivered to the Philippines on Friday night, the presidential press office said on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
Another vaccine batch is expected to arrive in the country later on Saturday.
The Philippines reported its first coronavirus case on January 30, 2020. The country has so far recorded over 1.46 mln cases, more than 1.38 mln recoveries and about 25,700 deaths. The Philippine authorities approved the emergency use of several coronavirus vaccines, including Russia’s Sputnik V and those developed by Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Bharat BioTech and Johnson and Johnson's Janssen.
