Russian healthcare capacities make possible not to impose new lockdown — Kremlin

Mobilization capacities of Russian healthcare system make its possible not to impose a new nationwide lockdown, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Our healthcare system demonstrated large mobilization capacities and capabilities, this is an obvious fact. These mobilization capacities help us move through the second wave without significant restrictions in economy, without disrupting the economic process, without driving our country into a lockdown. All this happens only because the mobilization capacities of our healthcare allow us do that," Peskov said.

He noted that Russia managed to go through the first coronavirus wave easier than many European countries.

"It is indeed so," the spokesman said.

He clarified that he means both the economic consequences of the first wave and the organization of the healthcare system operation in general.