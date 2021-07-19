Russia reports over 24,600 COVID-19 cases in the past day
Russia confirmed 24,633 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 5,982,766, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.41%.
Moscow confirmed 4,007 coronavirus cases over the past day. Some 2,504 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the Moscow Region, 1,938 in St. Petersburg, 531 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 492 in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 485 in the Voronezh and Sverdlovsk Regions.
Currently, as many as 468,483 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.
