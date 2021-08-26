Russia, US to continue contacts on situation in Afghanistan - Kremlin

The issue of Afghanistan requires an exchange of opinions and information between Russia and the US, and the mechanism of such contacts has been set, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"These contacts emerge as the need arises, but the mechanism of contacts has been established. Certainly, the situation requires an exchange of opinions and information, so, of course, with a great degree of probability, these contacts will surely continue," the Kremlin official said in response to a question on whether the high-level contacts between Moscow and Washington are planned on the subject of Afghanistan.

The spokesman reiterated that earlier this week Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev held a phone conversation with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

After the Biden administration had announced the end of Washington’s 20-year-long military operation in Afghanistan and the launch of its troop pullout, the Taliban embarked on an offensive against Afghan government forces.