Pakistan receives batch of Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V

A new batch of the vaccine against the coronavirus Sputnik V has been delivered to Pakistan’s capital Islamabad, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

One million doses of the Russian vaccine purchased by Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority have been submitted to the country’s healthcare ministry, according to the newspaper.

The first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine was delivered to Pakistan on March 17. The country’s authorities greenlighted its use in February. Another three vaccines against the coronavirus have been registered in Pakistan — China’s Sinopharm and CanSinoBio, as well as the British-Swedish AstraZeneca.

On August 31, the number of vaccines against the coronavirus made in the country in 24 hours amounted 1.5 mln for the first time.

To date, the number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has reached 1,163,688, whereas the number of fatalities totals almost 26,000 people. Over the past 24 hours 3,559 new cases and 100 deaths were registered in the country.