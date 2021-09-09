Russia ready to facilitate dialogue between Israel, Palestine — Lavrov

Moscow is ready to help establish direct dialogue between Israel and Palestine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with Israeli top diplomat Yair Lapid on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"We welcome the normalization of ties between Israel and a number of Arab countries and support the continuation of this process. We believe that it should help promote efforts to achieve a comprehensive Middle East settlement. We have reaffirmed Russia’s commitment to facilitating activities aimed at establishing direct dialogue between the Israelis and the Palestinians both through bilateral channels and the Quartet of international mediators," Lavrov pointed out.