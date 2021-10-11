Yandex buys Wind's Israel e-scooter operations

Russian tech giant Yandex is buying the e-scooter rental operations of Wind in Israel. Yandex already operates the Yango taxi hailing and delivery service in Israel and is currently expanding into other operations. Yandex also today announced that former Partner deputy CEO Yuval Keinan is to head its Israel operations, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

Yandex is also developing an autonomous vehicle for deliveries and Wind's operations may complement its Yango delivery service by allowing staff making deliveries to use the e-scooters.

Wind is considered the most successful of the German company's European operations because of the high level of shared scooter uptake in Israel. Wind has tens of thousands of scooters in Israel in the Tel Aviv Metropolitan area with tens of thousands of customers having undertaken four million journeys.