Trade turnover between Russia, US may hit record this year, says Deputy PM Overchuk
Trade turnover between Russia and the United States may hit a record this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk told reporters following his visit to Washington, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
"Trade turnover amounted to $19.8 bln from January to July, which is a record figure. We can hit a record in terms of trade turnover by the yearend, which is very positive," he said, mentioning "cars, aircraft, electronic products, machines" among goods supplied to Russia. "Russian exports are metals, primary commodities," Overchuk added.
