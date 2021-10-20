Delegation from Taliban arrives for Moscow-format talks
A delegation from the Taliban has arrived at the President Hotel where the third session of consultations in the Moscow format will be held on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
The delegation is headed by Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan’s interim government Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi and includes a number of officials, including Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.
The Taliban representatives entered the building without comments for the media.
