Russia detects 39,400 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 39,400 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 8,834,495 cases, according to data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.45%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,597 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 1,736 new infections in the Samara Region. Also, during this timeframe, 799 new cases were discovered in the Voronezh Region, and 787 new cases were detected in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

All in all, at present, 998,931 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.