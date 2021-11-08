Russia ready to work with Germany’s new government - envoy

The state of Russian-German relations "does not correspond to their enormous potential" and Moscow is ready to work with Germany’s future government, Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev said in a video address to the Potsdam Meetings conference on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"We have already stated that we respect the choice of the German people and are ready to work with the government that will be formed as a result regardless of its party configuration," the diplomat said.

"We support the development of cooperation based on mutual respect, pragmatism, the search for the balance of interests," he added. At the same time, the ambassador noted that the constructive exchange of opinions "implies the rejection of ultimatums, of the intentions to speak from the position of force."

"The current tension in the relations is an unnatural state," the envoy pointed out. According to him, Germany and Russia "have lots of positive common points."

Following the Bundestag elections held on September 26, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) emerged as the winner with 25.7%, while the conservative CDU/CSU bloc received 24.1% of the vote, which was its worst result ever. The liberal Free Democratic Party garnered 11.5% of the vote while 14.8% went to Alliance 90/the Greens and 10.3% to the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany party. The Left Party, with its 4.9% will also have representation in the Bundestag thanks to three direct mandates.

Currently, the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Liberals are holding talks on creating a new ruling coalition. If they are successful, the SPD’s representative Olaf Scholz will become the new chancellor.