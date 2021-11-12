Russia records another 40,123 coronavirus cases

Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 40,123 to 8,992,595 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.45%.

In particular, 2,726 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the Moscow region in the past day, 1,798 in the Samara region (the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic), 786 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 776 in the Voronezh region.

According to data from the crisis center, there are currently 1,018,707 active coronavirus cases in Russia.