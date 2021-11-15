Putin, al-Sisi stress importance of coordination of steps for settling Middle East crises

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Adel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt stressed the importance of further coordination of efforts toward settling crises in Africa and the Middle East, the Kremlin press service said on Monday after their telephone conversation, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The leaders noted the importance of further coordination of steps on the international arena, including settlement of various crisis situations in the Middle East and Africa," it said.

The presidents also discussed current issues of Russian-Egyptian cooperation. "The sides highly assessed the current level of bilateral relations, which are characterized by comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation and are steadily developing in various areas," the Kremlin said.

The two presidents agreed to continue personal contacts.