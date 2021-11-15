In Russia 295,000 hospital beds prepared for COVID patients

About 295,000 hospital beds for coronavirus patients have been prepared to date in Russia, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Some 295,000 beds have been prepared," he said at a meeting of the state coordination council on fighting the coronavirus infection.

The health minister added that slightly over 7,000 people are currently on artificial lung ventilators.

According to the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, to date, 9,109,094 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 7,812,557 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 256,597 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.