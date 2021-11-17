Russian investment in US government securities down to $3.9 bln in September

Russia’s investments in US government securities decreased to $3.918 bln in September compared with the previous month, according to the files released by the US Department of the Treasury, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In August and July such investments were estimated at $4.004 bln and $4.006 bln, respectively. Long-term bonds amounted to $204 mln in September ($203 mln in August), whereas short-term bonds equaled $3.7 bln ($3.8 bln).

Russia began to sharply reduce investments in the US public debt in the spring of 2018. Particularly, in April 2018 they dropped from $96 bln to $48.7 bln, and in May - to $14.9 bln. In August 2019, for the first time since February, Russia increased its investments in US government securities to $9.3 bln.

Meanwhile, Russian investment in US government securities plunged more than three-fold in March 2020 compared with February - from $12.58 bln to $3.85 bln. Later, in April, Russia increased investment again to $6.85 bln due to short-term bonds. In May 2020, Russia reduced investments from $6.85 bln to $5.39 bln.

Japan remained the largest holder of US government securities in September with roughly $1.3 trillion, followed by China with almost $1.05 trillion.