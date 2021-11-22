Russia and Lebanon mull conditions for upgrade of Rosneft terminal in Beirut — Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Lebanese counterpart Abdullah Bou Habib discussed the creation of conditions for the modernization and expansion of Rosneft's oil product storage terminal in the port of Beirut, Lavrov announced at a press conference following his talks with the Lebanese Foreign Minister on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"A large project is being implemented by Rosneft, which owns a terminal for the storage of oil products in the port of Beirut. There are already concrete plans to modernize and expand this terminal. Today we discussed with our colleagues what steps should be taken to prepare conditions for the launch of relevant works. Proposals will be sent via the Lebanese Energy Ministry and we will respond to them," Lavrov said.

Lavrov added that one more Russian company, Novatek, also operates in Lebanon, where it is "engaged in the exploration and production of hydrocarbons and plans to drill another well in the offshore area early next year."