33,946 new Covid cases registered in Russia in 24 hours

In the past 24 hours, 33,946 new Covid cases were registered in Russia, bringing the total case count to 9,536 825, the federal coronavirus prevention anti-crisis center reported Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The relative case growth is 0.36%.

In particular, 1,879 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 1,867 - in the Moscow Region, 1,056 - in the Samara Region, 759 - in the Voronezh Region, and 722-in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

A total of 1,031,616 people continue receiving medical treatment in Russia.

In the past 24 hours, 36,494 people recovered from Covid in Russia, bringing the total recovery count to 8,237,465.

The relative recovery share increased to 86.4% of all cases, the statistics indicate.

In the past 24 hours, 1,239 people died from Covid versus 1,235 one day earlier, bringing the total death toll to 271,531.

The relative lethality remains at 2.85%, according to the statistics.

In particular, 70 deaths were registered in St. Petersburg, 53 - in the Moscow Region, 42-in Krasnodar and Rostov Regions each, 38 - in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

In the past 24 hours, 3,430 new Covid cases were registered in Moscow versus 3,929 one day earlier, bringing the total case count to 1,937,409/

In relative numbers, this is a 0.17% increase.

The death toll grew by 96 to 33,917 people (1.75% of all cases), the statistics indicate.