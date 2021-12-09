Russia plans to deliver another batch of S-400 systems to Turkey - Kremlin spokesman

Russia plans to deliver another batch of S-400 missile systems to Turkey, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview (in English) with Greek television channel ANT1, Trend reports citing TASS.

When asked whether Russia plans to provide another batch of S-400 system to Turkey, Peskov said, "We have certain understanding with our Turkish partners, and we hope so. We hope so, yes."

The television anchor asked Peskov what Moscow’s specific interest was in providing Turkey with S-400 missile systems despite the US sanctions.

"We all know that the United States likes to play this game of sanctions, although we know an understanding they [have] never reached their goals. They have never managed to make a single country change their point of view. But our policy is to be open for cooperation with various countries, especially our partners. This kind of cooperation between Russia and Turkey should not be a threat for any country, especially for Greece, because the system is not offensive, it is defensive. 100% defensive," he assured.