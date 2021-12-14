Putin to hold talks with Mongolian president on December 16

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold negotiations with his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on December 16, who will pay a visit to Russia, the Kremlin press service reported on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Plans are in store to discuss the circumstances and prospects for the development of a comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Mongolia in the political, trade, economic, scientific, technical and humanitarian fields, as well as to exchange opinions on cooperation in the international arena," the statement reads.

This will be the first meeting between Putin and Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh. In November, the Russian head of state sent congratulations to his Mongolian counterpart to mark the centennial of diplomatic relations between the two countries having been established. Putin noted in the message that increased cooperation between Moscow and Ulan Bator would boost peace, security and stability on the Eurasian continent. The Russian president emphasized that the relations between both countries were developing as a comprehensive strategic partnership.