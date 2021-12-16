Russia detects 28,486 daily COVID-19 cases
Russia has registered 28,486 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 10,131,646 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.28%.
In the past 24-hour period, 3,322 new cases were uncovered in Moscow, along with 1,992 new infections in St. Petersburg and 1,262 infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 726 new cases were discovered in the Krasnoyarsk Region and 708 new cases were detected in the Krasnodar Region.
All in all, at present, 960,834 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.
