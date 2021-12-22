Russia records over 25,200 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Russia’s COVID-19 cases surged by 25,264 over the past day to 10,292,983, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence increased by 0.25% in the last 24 hours.

In particular, in the past 24 hours, some 2,166 cases of the infection were registered in St. Petersburg, 1,351 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region, 613 cases were recorded in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 604 cases in the Perm Region and some 591 COVID-19 cases in the Sverdlovsk Region.

The number of so-called active cases, the patients who are receiving treatment, decreased to 895,193, according to the crisis center.