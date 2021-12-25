Lukashenko, Putin discuss cooperation in sphere of defense

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the pressing issues of cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the sphere of defense, in a phone conversation on Saturday, the press service of the Belarusian leader said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The conversation touched on the pressing issues of cooperation between Belarus and Russia, including in the sphere of defense, other issues," the statement said.

The presidents also discussed the agenda of the Belarusian leader’s upcoming visit to St. Petersburg.

On December 28, Lukashenko will participate in an informal summit between the leaders of CIS countries in St. Petersburg where the heads of state, among other things, will sum up the results of Belarus’ chairmanship in the CIS in 2021. A meeting between Lukashenko and Putin is scheduled for December 29.