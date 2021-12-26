Putin, Egyptian President Sisi hold phone conversation

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the Kremlin press service reported on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The heads of state warmly wished each other happy New Year," the statement said.

Both presidents went on to discuss the pressing issues of Russian-Egyptian relations, agreeing to continue to maintain close contacts in the future, the press service added.

Сooperation of the two countries

"The leaders gave high marks to the attained level of bilateral cooperation in various spheres, including the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Egypt in El Dabaa and the creation of a Russian industrial zone in the region of the Suez Canal," the statement said.

The presidents also "noted with satisfaction" that Egypt would participate in St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in June 2022. As Egypt’s Ambassador to Moscow Nazih el-Nagari stated earlier, Cairo plans to demonstrate its investment and tourist potential at SPIEF.

Political settlement in Libya

Putin and al-Sisi noted the closeness of Russian and Egyptian approaches to the issue of settlement in Libya.

"They also touched on some international issues. The closeness of Russia’s and Egypt’s approaches to the political settlement in Libya was noted," the statement said.