Five killed, 16 injured in bus crash in Russia’s Ryazan region
Five people were killed and another 16 suffered injuries in a bus crash in Russia’s Ryazan region, the Interior Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports citing TASS.
"The accident killed five and left 16 injured, including two underage children," the statement reads.
A doctor at the Skopin district medical center told TASS that the two kids had serious injuries.
According to the regional traffic police, a Neoplan bus crashed into a railway bridge abutment at 05:45 am local time. There were a total of 49 passengers on the bus. According to initial reports, the driver lost control of the bus.
