Military transport aviation of Russian Federation continues to transfer peacekeepers to Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 7

Trend:

The transfer of Russian peacekeepers to Kazakhstan continues from the airfields in the Moscow, Ivanovo, Ulyanovsk regions, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation states, Trend reports citing Interfax.

"Units of the Airborne Forces from the Russian contingent of the CSTO peacekeeping forces, which have performed earlier marches, are at the loading airfields "Chkalovsky", "Ivanovo-Severny", "Ulyanovsk-Vostochny," the ministry stated.

It is noted that Airborne Forces units are loading standard equipment and weapons into military transport aircraft.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the main tasks of the CSTO peacekeeping forces will be the protection of important state and military facilities, assistance to the law enforcement forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan in stabilizing the situation and returning it to the legal field.