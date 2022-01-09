Aeroflot to resume flights between Moscow and Nur-Sultan from January 10
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9
Trend:
Aeroflot Airlines will resume flights between Moscow and Nur-Sultan on January 10, Trend reports citing Aeroflot.
Aeroflot will operate flights SU1956 / 1957 Moscow - Nur-Sultan - Moscow, previously scheduled for January 09. Further flights will be operated daily.
In addition, Aeroflot will resume air ticket sales to Kazakhstan from January 10.
