Russia records 17,525 daily COVID-19 cases, highest number since January 2

Russia has registered 17,525 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 10,684,204 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the crisis center, this is the highest absolute growth since January 2. The relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.16%.

In the past 24-hour period, 4,635 new cases were uncovered in Moscow, along with 1,512 new infections in St. Petersburg and 855 infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 368 new cases were discovered in the Sverdlovsk Region, 358 cases - in the Rostov Region, and 299 new cases were detected in the Krasnodar and Perm Regions each.

All in all, at present, 634,499 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.