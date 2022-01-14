Russia records another 24,952 coronavirus recoveries
Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 24,952 to 9,809,300 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
According to data from the crisis center, 91.3% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.
In particular, 2,888 recoveries were reported in Moscow in the past day, 2,874 in St. Petersburg, 1,349 in the Voronezh region, 1,039 in the Moscow region, 974 in the Nizhny Novgorod region, and 933 in the Samara region.
