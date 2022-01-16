Russia, West are ‘on totally different tracks’ - Kremlin spokesman

Russia and the West are ‘on totally different tracks,’ and this causes concern, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by Bloomberg in an interview to CNN, Trend reports citing TASS.

"There are some understandings between us," Peskov said. "But in general, in principle, we can now say that we are staying on different tracks, on totally different tracks, and this is not good, and this is disturbing."

Consultations on the issue took place in Geneva on January 10, followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels on January 12 and a session of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Permanent Council in Vienna on January 13.