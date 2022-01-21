Russia reports 49,513 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since start of pandemic

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally surged by 49,513 over the past day to 10,987,774, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The growth rate was the highest since the onset of the pandemic, standing at 0.45%.

Some 15,987 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Moscow, 5,922 in St. Petersburg, 4,424 in the Moscow Region and 1,116 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region. These regions saw the biggest number of daily cases since the start of pandemic.

As many as 9,136 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia in the past day, 0.34% less than a day earlier. Meanwhile, in 40 regions the number of those hospitalized has increased.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 692 over the past day versus 684 a day earlier, reaching 324,752.

The average mortality rate remained at 2.96%, according to the crisis center.

Some 72 daily COVID-19 deaths were registered in Moscow, 45 in St. Petersburg, 41 in the Moscow Region, 24 in the Altai and Krasnoyarsk Regions

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 24,719 over the past day, reaching 9,975,052.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has dropped to 90.8% of the total number of those infected.

As many as 2,969 COVID-19 patients recovered over the past day in St. Petersburg, 2,313 in Moscow, 1,588 in the Voronezh Region, 1,415 in the Samara Region and 1,221 in the Moscow Region