Russian veterans urge to check Union of Armenians in Russia regarding film about Garegin Nzhdeh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

Chairman of the All-Russian public movement - "Veterans of Russia" Ildar Rezyapov sent an appeal to the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Alexander Bastrykin and the Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Igor Krasnov with a request to schedule an inspection of the Union of Armenians in Russia (UAR) for an attempt to rehabilitate Nazism and its accomplices regarding a film screening about Nazi collaborator Garegin Nzhdeh, Trend reports referring to the statement of the public movement.

On January 28, the 30th anniversary of the Armenian army, the Union of Armenians in Russia intended to hold a screening of the "Garegin Nzhdeh" film in Moscow.

The film is dedicated to the glorification of the Armenian nationalist Garegin Nzhdeh, who fought under the Nazi command against the USSR during the World War II.

"Any attempts to justify Nazi criminals and their accomplices are not just a falsification of history – they are immoral in nature, blasphemous in relation to the memory of the liberators of the world from obvious and legally established evil. That is why we must prevent any distortion of historical truth, including criminal legal measures," the public association said.