Russia reports over 183,000 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 183,103 over the past day to 13,330,769, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 1.4%.

As many as 20,178 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia in the past day, down 0.03% from a day earlier. Meanwhile, in 42 regions the number of those hospitalized has increased, while the same number of regions the number has decreased, according to the crisis center. The situation remained unchanged in one region. The spread of the Omicron strain has been recorded in 84 regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 11,521 over the past day versus 12,902 a day earlier, reaching 2,535,756.

The growth rate hit 0.5%.

Some 82 patients died of COVID-19 in the Russian capital in the past day versus 85 deaths a day earlier, bringing the death toll to 39,684, the crisis center reports.

As many as 25,936 patients recovered in Moscow in the past 24 hours, bringing the recoveries to 2,094,533.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll climbed by 669 over the past day to 337,390.

A day earlier 698 COVID-19 deaths were registered.

The average mortality rate went down 2.53%, according to the crisis center.

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 97,163 over the past day versus 81,188 a day earlier, reaching 10,803,305, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals has dropped to 81% of the total number of those infected.