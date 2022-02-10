Russia reports over 197,000 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 197,076 over the past day to 13,527,845, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 1.5%.

As many as 19,446 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia in the past day, down 3.63% from a day earlier. Meanwhile, in 51 regions the number of those hospitalized has decreased, while in 32 regions the number has increased, according to the crisis center. The situation remained unchanged in two regions.