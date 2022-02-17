Russia reports over 180,500 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 180,622 over the past day to 14,840,502, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 1.23%.

As many as 18,090 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Russia in the past day, down 7.6% from a day earlier. Meanwhile, in 58 regions the number of those hospitalized has decreased, while in 27 regions the number has increased, according to the crisis center.