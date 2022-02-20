Russian, French top diplomats to speak over phone on Monday
Russian and French Foreign Ministers (Sergey Lavrov and Jean-Yves Le Drian, will have a telephone conversation on Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on Sunday, Trend reports.
"In compliance with agreements, Sergey Lavrov was ready to speak with the French counterpart today. Le Drian could not. So, a telephone contact is scheduled for Monday," she said.
