Tokyo freezes the issuance of visas to Russians, assets of Russian financial institutions, restricts exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

The Japanese government has decided to increase sanctions against Russia because of its operation in Ukraine, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a special press conference following a regular meeting of the National Security Council, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We freeze the issuance of visas to citizens of the Russian Federation, freeze the assets of financial institutions, restrict the export of goods to organizations associated with the military sector", he said.

Japanese Prime Minister stressed that the Japanese side will act according to the development of the situation in close contact with the G7 and the international community.