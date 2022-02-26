Preparations to disconnect Russia from SWIFT begin - Ukrainian FM
Preparations have begun to disconnect Russia from the international interbank system SWIFT, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitri Kuleba said, Trend reports citing UNIAN.
He noted that all Ukrainian diplomacy worked for this - from the President of Ukraine to the attaché at the Ukrainian embassy.
Minister noted that Ukrainian diplomats dedicate this victory to all the defenders of Ukraine.
