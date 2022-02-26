Russian armed forces receive order to attack Ukraine in all directions
The Russian armed forces have received an order to develop the offensive in all directions, Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, said at a briefing on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"After the Ukrainian side abandoned the negotiation process, today all units were ordered to develop an offensive in all directions in accordance with the operation plan," he said.
