Ford suspends its operations in Russia
US company Ford is suspending its operations in Russia in connection with the events in Ukraine, the company said in a statement on its website on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Given the situation, we have today informed our JV partners that we are suspending our operations in Russia, effective immediately, until further notice," the statement says.
