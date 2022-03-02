Russian Foreign Ministry publishes info on Ukrainian events, Donbass tragedy

The Russian Foreign Ministry has released a presentation about the tragic events in Ukraine and Donbass since 2014, headlined The Truth Behind Events in Ukraine and Donbass, Trend reports citing TASS.

The document tells the story of events that happened in Ukraine after the 2014 state coup and of genocide committed by the Kiev government against residents of Donbass during the eight years of the conflict.

The 46-page presentation features numerous photographs, official documents and infographics.

It is divided into eight sections, devoted to most important problems that became a norm for the Kiev government: Human rights violations, Genocide in Donbass, Glorification of Nazism, Neonazism and radicalism, Crackdown on freedom of thought, belief and religion, Ethnic and linguistic discrimination, Persecution of independent media and journalists and Falsifying history.

Moreover, the document contains information about massive weapons supplies to Ukraine by NATO countries, and evidence of Kiev’s withdrawal from Minsk agreements in chronological order.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

When clarifying the developments unfolding, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure.