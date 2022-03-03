No Russian troops in Ukraine's Kharkiv - Russia's FM (UPDATE)

Russia 3 March 2022 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted at 13:55)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

Trend:

There are no Russian troops in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, Trend reports citing the Russian media.

"No Russian troops are in Kharkiv, but we see a situation when foreigners wishing to move out of Ukraine, including through Russian territory, are not allowed to leave at the Kharkiv railway station," the minister stated.

