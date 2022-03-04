S&P lowered Russian rating to CCC-, agency says
The international rating agency S&P downgraded the long-term sovereign rating of Russia in foreign currency from BB+ to CCC-and the long-term rating in the national currency from BBB-to CCC-, the rating agency said on its website, Trend reports citing TASS.
Ratings are placed into the CreditWatch list with the negative outlook, S&P said.
