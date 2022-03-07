Russia reports a new low of 73,162 daily coronavirus cases since January 25

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 73,162 in the past 24 hours to 17,014,818, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The growth was the slowest since January 25 and amounted to 0.43%, the crisis center reported.

As many as 3,804 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia in the past day, which is 53.8% fewer than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 78 Russian regions and increased in seven other regions, the data show.

Moscow’s coronavirus cases surged by 1,542 over the past day versus 1,901 a day before, reaching 2,712,483, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.