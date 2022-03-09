Ferrari, Lamborghini suspend work in Russia
Italian car manufacturers Ferrari and Lamborghini will suspend work on the Russian market due to events in Ukraine, companies say in statements, Trend reports citing Interfax.
"Given the ongoing situation Ferrari has taken the decision to suspend the production of vehicles for the Russian market until further notice. We continue to monitor the situation closely and will always respect all rules, regulations and sanctions," read the Ferrari's statement.
In turn, Lamborghini announced the suspension of "business relations with Russia."
