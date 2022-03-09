Universal Music Group suspends all operations in Russia
Universal Music Group, the world’s largest rightsholder, has suspended all operations in Russia and has closed its offices in the country, Trend reports citing Music Business Worldwide.
Over the past two weeks, over 200 multi-national companies have boycotted the Russian market.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
India’s maritime, inland waterways witnessed lot of improvement, says country’s first woman merchant navy captain
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani women on occasion of International Women's Day (PHOTO)
Use of 'Nagorno-Karabakh' term by Russian MoD may trigger escalation of situation in region - opinion