Russian, Turkish defence ministers discuss Syria, grain exports from Ukraine

The Russian and Turkish defence ministers discussed a potential grain exports corridor from Ukraine and northern Syria on Tuesday, Turkey's defence ministry said, as Ankara and Moscow prepare for talks between their foreign ministers, Trend reports citing Reuters.

NATO member Turkiye shares a sea border with both Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea, and has been working to mediate in their war. It has supported Kyiv, but refused to impose sanctions on Moscow. Russia and Turkiye also back opposing sides in Syria.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced two weeks ago that his country would launch new military offensives into northern Syria targeting the Kurdish YPG militia, which it deems a terrorist organisation.

During a call, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that "the necessary response will be given to actions aimed at disrupting the stability achieved in the region and the presence of terrorists in the region is not acceptable," Turkiye's Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Akar also "reminded that previous agreements on this issue need to be adhered to," his office said.

The defence ministers spoke a day before the two countries' foreign ministers meet in Ankara for talks on United Nations-led efforts to open a safe corridor for Ukrainian grain shipments and Syria. read more