Russia records 2,718 daily COVID-19 cases, a new low since Apr 13, 2020

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 2,718 over the past day to 18,385,098, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In absolute terms, the growth rate was the lowest since April 13, 2020. In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.01%.

As many as 1,989 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day. A day earlier, 708 people were rushed to hospitals. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 72 regions, while in 6 other regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in seven regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 173 over the past day versus 142 cases a day earlier, reaching 2,774,035, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 212 over the past day versus 201 a day earlier, reaching 1,533,079.