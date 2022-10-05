Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Russia Materials 5 October 2022 01:01 (UTC +04:00)
IAEA chief Grossi to visit Kiev, Moscow later this week

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will visit Kiev and Moscow later this week, the organization said in a statement on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Director General Grossi will travel to Kyiv and then to Moscow later this week to continue his consultations aimed at agreeing and implementing a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the ZNPP [Zaporozhye nuclear power plant] as soon as possible," the IAEA said.

Reuters reported on October 1 that Grossi planned visiting Russia and Ukraine.

