Annual inflation in Russia down to 13.68% in September — statistics

Annual inflation in Russia geared down from 14.3% in August to 13.68% in September 2022, the Russian statistical service reports, Trend reports citing TASS.

Consumer prices moved up by 0.05% in monthly terms, according to statistics.

Foodstuffs lost 0.38% in prices against August but gained 14.2% year-on-year in September 2022. Nonfoods had the price uptick by 0.15% monthly and by 14.94% annually. The price of services increased by 0.51% against the figure in August and by 11.01% year-on-year in the reporting month.