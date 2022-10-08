Russia records another 20,571 coronavirus cases, 106 deaths

Russia recorded 20,571 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday. The total number of cases has reached 21,184,513, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

As many as 2,174 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, up from 2,025 the day before. Hospitalizations declined in 30 regions of the country and rose in 47 regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,553 to 3,210,595 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s cases increased by 1,318 to 1,769,572.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 38,289 to 20,385,431 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center reported. As many as 39,573 recoveries were confirmed on Friday. Recoveries increased by 2,282 to 3,013,211 in Moscow in the past day and by 2,572 to 1,717,694 in St. Petersburg.

Russia recorded 106 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours. The total death toll has climbed to 388,097. Moscow’s fatalities surged by 22 to 46,235 in the past 24 hours and St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 22 to 35,401.